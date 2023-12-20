Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lee County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Lee County, Georgia. To know how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lee County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Savannah Country Day School at Lee County High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Leesburg, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.