The Houston Rockets (13-11) will look to continue an 11-game home winning streak when they take on the Atlanta Hawks (11-15) on December 20, 2023 at Toyota Center.

Hawks vs. Rockets Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: Bally Sports

Hawks vs Rockets Additional Info

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks are shooting 47.2% from the field, 3.2% higher than the 44% the Rockets' opponents have shot this season.

Atlanta has put together a 10-9 straight-up record in games it shoots over 44% from the field.

The Hawks are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at 21st.

The Hawks' 122.7 points per game are 15.4 more points than the 107.3 the Rockets give up.

When it scores more than 107.3 points, Atlanta is 11-13.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 the Hawks are averaging more points at home (125.5 per game) than on the road (120.7). But they are also conceding more at home (126.2) than away (120.2).

At home, Atlanta concedes 126.2 points per game. Away, it allows 120.2.

The Hawks collect 0.5 more assists per game at home (25.8) than away (25.3).

Hawks Injuries