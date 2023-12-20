The Pittsburgh Panthers (4-5) face the Georgia Bulldogs (7-2) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Pasco-Hernando State College West Campus. The game will start at 12:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Georgia vs. Pittsburgh Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20

Wednesday, December 20 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Georgia Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Georgia Players to Watch

Javyn Nicholson: 15.8 PTS, 8.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

15.8 PTS, 8.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK Zoesha Smith: 12.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK

12.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK Destiny Thomas: 5.0 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK

5.0 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK Asia Avinger: 6.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Chloe Chapman: 6.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.8 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Pittsburgh Players to Watch

Nicholson: 15.8 PTS, 8.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

15.8 PTS, 8.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK Smith: 12.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK

12.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK Thomas: 5.0 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK

5.0 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK Avinger: 6.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Chapman: 6.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.8 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.