Georgia vs. Mount St. Mary's: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 20
The Georgia Bulldogs (7-3) are heavily favored (-11.5) to build on a five-game winning streak when they host the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (4-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Stegeman Coliseum. The game airs on SEC Network+. The matchup's point total is set at 142.5.
Georgia vs. Mount St. Mary's Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network+
- Where: Athens, Georgia
- Venue: Stegeman Coliseum
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Georgia
|-11.5
|142.5
Georgia Betting Records & Stats
- In four games this season, Georgia and its opponents have gone over 142.5 total points.
- Georgia has an average total of 140.2 in its matchups this year, 2.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- So far this season, the Bulldogs have put together a 4-4-0 record against the spread.
- Georgia has been listed as the favorite six times this season and has won all of those games.
- The Bulldogs have played as a favorite of -900 or more twice this season and won both games.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 90% chance of a victory for Georgia.
Georgia vs. Mount St. Mary's Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 142.5
|% of Games Over 142.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Georgia
|4
|50%
|71.5
|143.3
|68.7
|138.2
|149.4
|Mount St. Mary's
|4
|40%
|71.8
|143.3
|69.5
|138.2
|135.1
Additional Georgia Insights & Trends
- The 71.5 points per game the Bulldogs record are only 2.0 more points than the Mountaineers give up (69.5).
- When Georgia puts up more than 69.5 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
Georgia vs. Mount St. Mary's Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Georgia
|4-4-0
|0-2
|3-5-0
|Mount St. Mary's
|6-4-0
|2-0
|5-5-0
Georgia vs. Mount St. Mary's Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Georgia
|Mount St. Mary's
|13-4
|Home Record
|5-9
|1-10
|Away Record
|6-10
|5-10-0
|Home ATS Record
|3-7-0
|3-8-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-7-0
|70.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|61.6
|64.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|65.8
|6-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-5-0
|7-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|8-5-0
