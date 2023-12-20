The Georgia Bulldogs (7-3) are heavily favored (-11.5) to build on a five-game winning streak when they host the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (4-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Stegeman Coliseum. The game airs on SEC Network+. The matchup's point total is set at 142.5.

Georgia vs. Mount St. Mary's Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia Venue: Stegeman Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Georgia -11.5 142.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Georgia Betting Records & Stats

In four games this season, Georgia and its opponents have gone over 142.5 total points.

Georgia has an average total of 140.2 in its matchups this year, 2.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Bulldogs have put together a 4-4-0 record against the spread.

Georgia has been listed as the favorite six times this season and has won all of those games.

The Bulldogs have played as a favorite of -900 or more twice this season and won both games.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 90% chance of a victory for Georgia.

Georgia vs. Mount St. Mary's Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Georgia 4 50% 71.5 143.3 68.7 138.2 149.4 Mount St. Mary's 4 40% 71.8 143.3 69.5 138.2 135.1

Additional Georgia Insights & Trends

The 71.5 points per game the Bulldogs record are only 2.0 more points than the Mountaineers give up (69.5).

When Georgia puts up more than 69.5 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

Georgia vs. Mount St. Mary's Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Georgia 4-4-0 0-2 3-5-0 Mount St. Mary's 6-4-0 2-0 5-5-0

Georgia vs. Mount St. Mary's Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Georgia Mount St. Mary's 13-4 Home Record 5-9 1-10 Away Record 6-10 5-10-0 Home ATS Record 3-7-0 3-8-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 70.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 61.6 64.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.8 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-5-0 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

