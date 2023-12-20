The Georgia Bulldogs (6-3) will play the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (2-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. This matchup is available on SEC Network+.

Georgia vs. Mount St. Mary's Game Information

Georgia Players to Watch

  • Noah Thomasson: 12.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Silas Demary Jr.: 8.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jabri Abdur-Rahim: 13.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • RJ Melendez: 9.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Justin Hill: 9.3 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

Mount St. Mary's Players to Watch

Georgia vs. Mount St. Mary's Stat Comparison

Georgia Rank Georgia AVG Mount St. Mary's AVG Mount St. Mary's Rank
239th 72.1 Points Scored 71.1 257th
156th 69.9 Points Allowed 70.8 179th
136th 34.4 Rebounds 32.6 206th
264th 8.0 Off. Rebounds 10.5 86th
133rd 8.0 3pt Made 5.5 324th
306th 11.2 Assists 13.6 160th
124th 11.2 Turnovers 15.1 346th

