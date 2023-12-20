The Georgia Bulldogs (7-3) look to extend a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (4-6) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Georgia vs. Mount St. Mary's matchup.

Georgia vs. Mount St. Mary's Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia
  • How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

Georgia vs. Mount St. Mary's Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Georgia Moneyline Mount St. Mary's Moneyline
BetMGM Georgia (-11.5) 142.5 -900 +575 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Georgia (-11.5) 141.5 -850 +570 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Georgia vs. Mount St. Mary's Betting Trends

  • Georgia has put together a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season.
  • So far this season, three out of the Bulldogs' eight games have hit the over.
  • Mount St. Mary's has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.
  • In the Mountaineers' 10 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

Georgia Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +50000
  • Bookmakers rate Georgia much higher (76th in the country) than the computer rankings do (88th).
  • The Bulldogs' national championship odds have decreased from +15000 at the beginning of the season to +50000, the -biggest change among all teams.
  • Georgia's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.

