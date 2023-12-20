The Georgia Bulldogs (7-3) will attempt to build on a five-game winning stretch when they host the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (4-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Stegeman Coliseum. The game airs on SEC Network+.

Georgia vs. Mount St. Mary's Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia
  • TV: SEC Network+

Georgia Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs are shooting 40.7% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 43.1% the Mountaineers allow to opponents.
  • Georgia has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.1% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs are the 99th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mountaineers sit at 214th.
  • The 71.5 points per game the Bulldogs put up are just two more points than the Mountaineers allow (69.5).
  • Georgia has a 4-1 record when scoring more than 69.5 points.

Georgia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Georgia posted 70.8 points per game at home last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 64.2 points per contest.
  • The Bulldogs gave up 65.8 points per game last year in home games, which was 15.7 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (81.5).
  • In home games, Georgia made 0.1 fewer treys per game (6.8) than in road games (6.9). However, it had a better three-point percentage at home (32.9%) compared to in away games (31.3%).

Georgia Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/1/2023 Mercer W 80-69 Stegeman Coliseum
12/5/2023 Georgia Tech W 76-62 Stegeman Coliseum
12/16/2023 High Point W 66-58 Stegeman Coliseum
12/20/2023 Mount St. Mary's - Stegeman Coliseum
12/22/2023 North Florida - Stegeman Coliseum
12/30/2023 Alabama A&M - Stegeman Coliseum

