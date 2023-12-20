The No. 21 Duke Blue Devils (7-3) are favored (by 3.5 points) to build on a six-game home win streak when they host the No. 10 Baylor Bears (9-1) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup has a point total of 153.5.

Duke vs. Baylor Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under Duke -3.5 153.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Duke vs Baylor Betting Records & Stats

The Blue Devils are 4-5-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Duke has won two of its five games when favored by at least -160 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for the Blue Devils.

Baylor is 5-3-0 against the spread this year.

The Bears have yet to lose in four games when named as moneyline underdog of +135 or worse.

Baylor has an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Duke vs. Baylor Over/Under Stats

Games Over 153.5 % of Games Over 153.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Duke 3 33.3% 81.6 170 66.1 135.7 145.3 Baylor 5 62.5% 88.4 170 69.6 135.7 149

Additional Duke vs Baylor Insights & Trends

The Blue Devils put up 12 more points per game (81.6) than the Bears give up (69.6).

Duke has a 4-4 record against the spread and a 7-2 record overall when putting up more than 69.6 points.

The Bears put up an average of 88.4 points per game, 22.3 more points than the 66.1 the Blue Devils give up.

When it scores more than 66.1 points, Baylor is 5-2 against the spread and 9-0 overall.

Duke vs. Baylor Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Duke 4-5-0 4-5 5-4-0 Baylor 5-3-0 0-0 6-2-0

Duke vs. Baylor Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Duke Baylor 16-0 Home Record 14-3 4-6 Away Record 5-5 7-9-0 Home ATS Record 10-6-0 3-6-0 Away ATS Record 4-6-0 76.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.2 68 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.1 9-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-8-0 2-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-4-0

