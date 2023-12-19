Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Putnam County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wanting to catch today's high school basketball games in Putnam County, Georgia? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Putnam County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Jefferson High School at Hart County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Hartwell, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.