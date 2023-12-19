For Tuesday's NBA action, which players are sidelined, and which are expected to suit up and hit the hardwood? Here's a glimpse at the current injury report, which covers every team around the league.

Sign up with our links for Fubo and Max to catch NBA action all season long!

Today's NBA Injury Report

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Injury Report

7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, airing on TNT(Watch this game on Max)

Pelicans Injuries: Larry Nance Jr., PF: Out (Rib), Naji Marshall, SF: Questionable (Ankle), Matt Ryan, SF: Out (Calf)

Grizzlies Injuries: Marcus Smart, PG: Out (Ankle), Luke Kennard, SG: Out (Knee), Brandon Clarke, PF: Out (Achilles), Steven Adams, C: Out For Season (Knee), Bismack Biyombo, C: Questionable (Back), Derrick Rose, PG: Out (Hamstring)

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Bucks vs. Spurs Injury Report

8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, airing on BSWI and BSSW (Watch this game on Fubo)

Bucks Injuries: Jae Crowder, SF: Out (Groin), Malik Beasley, SG: Questionable (Illness), Pat Connaughton, SG: Out (Ankle)

Spurs Injuries: Charles Bassey, C: Out For Season (Knee), Victor Wembanyama, PF: Out (Ankle)

Warriors vs. Celtics Injury Report

10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, airing on TNT and NBCS-BOS (Watch this game on Fubo)

Warriors Injuries: Gary Payton II, PG: Out (Calf), Chris Paul, PG: Questionable (Illness)

Celtics Injuries: Luke Kornet, C: Out (Adductor), Kristaps Porzingis, PF: Questionable (Calf)

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Trail Blazers vs. Suns Injury Report

10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, airing on ROOT Sports NW and AZFamily (Watch this game on Fubo)

Trail Blazers Injuries: Robert Williams III, C: Out For Season (Knee), Shaedon Sharpe, SG: Questionable (Adductor)

Suns Injuries: Bradley Beal, SG: Out (Ankle), Damion Lee, SG: Out (Knee), Grayson Allen, SG: Questionable (Hamstring), Josh Okogie, SG: Out (Hip)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.