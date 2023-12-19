Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Monroe County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Monroe County, Georgia today. Information on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Monroe County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Locust Grove High School at Mary Persons High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Forsyth, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.