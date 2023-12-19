The Mercer Bears (2-5) face the Queens Royals (5-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

Mercer vs. Queens Game Information

Mercer Players to Watch

Jalyn McCreary: 13.7 PTS, 5 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 1 BLK

13.7 PTS, 5 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 1 BLK Jake Davis: 8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Amanze Ngumezi: 7.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

7.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK Robby Carmody: 10.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK

10.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK Jah Quinones: 6.1 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Mercer vs. Queens Stat Comparison

Mercer Rank Mercer AVG Queens AVG Queens Rank 330th 65.4 Points Scored 79.3 93rd 240th 73.6 Points Allowed 78.8 326th 353rd 26.7 Rebounds 35.8 72nd 289th 7.7 Off. Rebounds 11.2 48th 228th 6.9 3pt Made 9.6 31st 239th 12.4 Assists 15.1 88th 163rd 11.6 Turnovers 11.8 175th

