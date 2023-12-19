Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Forsyth County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Forsyth County, Georgia. To find out how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Forsyth County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Hall High School at Forsyth Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Cumming, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
