Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fayette County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 1:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball action in Fayette County, Georgia is on the schedule today, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Fayette County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fayette County High School at Huffman High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Jasper, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fayette County High School at Jasper High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Jasper, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Atlanta Jewish Academy at St Mary's Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Fayetteville, GA
- Conference: 1A - Region 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McIntosh High School at Dougherty Comprehensive High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Albany, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
