Celtics vs. Warriors: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 19
On Tuesday, December 19, 2023, two of the NBA's best scorers -- Jayson Tatum (10th, 27.3 points per game) and Stephen Curry (eighth, 28) -- hit the court when the Boston Celtics (20-5) visit the Golden State Warriors (12-14) at 10:00 PM ET on TNT and NBCS-BOS.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Celtics vs. Warriors matchup in this article.
Celtics vs. Warriors Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT and NBCS-BOS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Chase Center
Celtics vs. Warriors Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Celtics Moneyline
|Warriors Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Celtics (-5.5)
|231.5
|-225
|+185
|FanDuel
|Celtics (-5.5)
|232
|-245
|+200
Celtics vs. Warriors Betting Trends
- The Celtics outscore opponents by 9.1 points per game (scoring 117.6 points per game to rank eighth in the league while giving up 108.5 per outing to rank third in the NBA) and have a +228 scoring differential overall.
- The Warriors put up 115.9 points per game (13th in league) while allowing 115.7 per outing (20th in NBA). They have a +6 scoring differential.
- The two teams combine to score 233.5 points per game, two more points than this matchup's total.
- Opponents of these teams combine to score 224.2 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than this contest's over/under.
- Boston has put together a 13-12-0 record against the spread this season.
- Golden State has won 10 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 16 times.
Celtics Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|Jayson Tatum
|28.5
|-118
|27.3
|Jaylen Brown
|23.5
|-118
|22.3
|Kristaps Porzingis
|18.5
|-115
|18.9
|Derrick White
|15.5
|-105
|15.3
|Jrue Holiday
|12.5
|-118
|12.3
Celtics and Warriors NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Celtics
|+375
|+150
|-
|Warriors
|+3000
|+1600
|-
