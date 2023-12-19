Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Candler County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Candler County, Georgia today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Candler County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Metter High School at Jenkins County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Millen, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
