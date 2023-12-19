The Tampa Bay Lightning, Anthony Cirelli among them, meet the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, at Amalie Arena. Prop bets for Cirelli are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Anthony Cirelli vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, BSSUN, and ESPN+

BSMW, BSSUN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cirelli Season Stats Insights

In 31 games this season, Cirelli has averaged 17:19 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -7.

Cirelli has netted a goal in a game seven times this year in 31 games played, including multiple goals once.

Cirelli has a point in 13 games this year (out of 31), including multiple points three times.

Cirelli has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in eight of 31 games played.

The implied probability is 51.2% that Cirelli goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 34.5% chance of Cirelli having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Cirelli Stats vs. the Blues

On the defensive side, the Blues are allowing 98 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.

The team's -11 goal differential ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 31 Games 2 16 Points 0 8 Goals 0 8 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.