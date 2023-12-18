Trae Young and Cade Cunningham are among the players with prop bets available when the Atlanta Hawks and the Detroit Pistons play at State Farm Arena on Monday (opening tip at 7:30 PM ET).

Hawks vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSDET

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Hawks vs Pistons Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 33.5 (Over: -106) 3.5 (Over: +130) 10.5 (Over: -139) 3.5 (Over: -159)

The 33.5-point total set for Young on Monday is 5.5 more points than his season scoring average.

He has pulled down 2.9 rebounds per game, 0.6 less than his prop bet for Monday's game (3.5).

Young has averaged 10.8 assists per game, 0.3 more than Monday's assist over/under (10.5).

Young has made 3.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game (3.5).

Dejounte Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: -130) 5.5 (Over: -115) 2.5 (Over: +148)

The 22.5-point prop bet set for Dejounte Murray on Monday is 2.5 higher than his scoring average on the season.

His rebounding average -- 4.4 per game -- is 0.1 less than his prop bet for Monday's game (4.5).

Monday's assists prop bet for Murray (5.5) equals his average on the season.

He has knocked down 2.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 less than his prop bet total on Monday.

Clint Capela Props

PTS REB 14.5 (Over: -106) 11.5 (Over: -125)

The 14.5-point over/under for Clint Capela on Monday is 3.0 higher than his scoring average.

He averages 1.0 fewer rebound than his over/under on Monday (which is 11.5).

NBA Props Today: Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: +110) 7.5 (Over: -108) 1.5 (Over: -147)

Monday's over/under for Cunningham is 21.5 points, 0.1 more than his season average.

He averages 0.7 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 4.5).

Cunningham averages seven assists, 0.5 less than his over/under on Monday.

Cunningham averages 1.8 made three-pointers, 0.3 more than his over/under on Monday.

Ausar Thompson Props

PTS REB AST 10.5 (Over: -115) 7.5 (Over: -125) 2.5 (Over: +112)

The 10.5 points prop bet over/under set for Ausar Thompson on Monday is 0.2 more than his scoring average on the season (10.3).

He has grabbed 8.1 rebounds per game, 0.6 more than his prop bet for Monday's game (7.5).

Thompson has averaged 2.4 assists per game this season, 0.1 less than his prop bet on Monday (2.5).

