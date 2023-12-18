Take a look at the injury report for the Atlanta Hawks (10-15), which currently has six players listed, as the Hawks ready for their matchup against the Detroit Pistons (2-24) at State Farm Arena on Monday, December 18 at 7:30 PM ET.

In their last outing on Saturday, the Hawks suffered a 127-119 loss to the Cavaliers. Trae Young scored a team-leading 35 points for the Hawks in the loss.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Clint Capela C Questionable Knee 11.5 10.5 1.1 Bogdan Bogdanovic SG Questionable Ankle 17.5 3.4 2.5 AJ Griffin SF Questionable Personal 2.5 1 0.3 Jalen Johnson SF Out Wrist 14.1 7.3 2.4 Mouhamed Gueye PF Out Back 0 0 0 Kobe Bufkin SG Out Thumb 0.5 1 0

Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today

Pistons Injuries: Jalen Duren: Out (Ankle), Isaiah Stewart: Questionable (Shoulder), Monte Morris: Out (Quadricep)

Hawks vs. Pistons Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: BSSE and BSDET

BSSE and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

