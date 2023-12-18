Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cobb County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Cobb County, Georgia today. Details on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Cobb County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Johnson Ferry Christian Academy at Mount Paran Christian School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Roswell, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Blessed Trinity Catholic High School at Walton High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Marietta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
