The Atlanta Hawks, Clint Capela included, face off versus the Detroit Pistons on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Capela, in his most recent game (December 15 win against the Raptors), produced 18 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks.

If you'd like to place a wager on Capela's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Clint Capela Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 11.5 12.5 Rebounds 11.5 10.5 11.5 Assists -- 1.1 1.3 PRA -- 23.1 25.3 PR -- 22 24



Looking to bet on one or more of Capela's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Clint Capela Insights vs. the Pistons

Capela has taken 8.6 shots per game this season and made 5.0 per game, which account for 8.8% and 10.8%, respectively, of his team's total.

The Hawks rank 12th in possessions per game with 104.9. His opponents, the Pistons, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking sixth with 103.1 possessions per contest.

The Pistons are the 25th-best defensive team in the league, conceding 120.4 points per game.

The Pistons allow 43.6 rebounds per contest, ranking 14th in the NBA.

The Pistons concede 25.5 assists per contest, 11th-ranked in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Clint Capela vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/14/2023 27 8 8 1 0 3 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.