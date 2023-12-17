Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Zay Jones has a tough matchup in Week 15 (Sunday at 8:20 PM ET), up against the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens are giving up the fourth-fewest passing yards in the league, 180.2 per game.

Jones has hauled in 215 receiving yards (after 23 catches) and two TDs. He has been targeted 47 times, and posts 30.7 yards per game.

Jones vs. the Ravens

Jones vs the Ravens (since 2021): 2 GP / 95.5 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 95.5 REC YPG / REC TD Baltimore has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to four opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Ravens have allowed 12 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Baltimore has allowed one player to register at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 180.2 passing yards per game conceded by the Ravens defense makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense.

The Ravens' defense is first in the NFL by conceding one passing touchdowns per game to opposing offenses (13 total passing TDs).

Zay Jones Receiving Props vs. the Ravens

Receiving Yards: 40.5 (-111)

Jones Receiving Insights

Jones, in two of six games this year, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Jones has been targeted on 47 of his team's 466 passing attempts this season (10.1% target share).

He has been targeted 47 times this season, averaging 4.6 yards per target.

In two of seven games this year, Jones has a touchdown catch, but he has registered zero multiple-TD efforts.

He has scored two of his team's 32 offensive touchdowns this season (6.2%).

With eight red zone targets, Jones has been on the receiving end of 18.2% of his team's 44 red zone pass attempts.

Jones' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Browns 12/10/2023 Week 14 14 TAR / 5 REC / 29 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 12/4/2023 Week 13 8 TAR / 5 REC / 78 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 11/26/2023 Week 12 3 TAR / 1 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 11/19/2023 Week 11 4 TAR / 4 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 10/8/2023 Week 5 5 TAR / 3 REC / 23 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

