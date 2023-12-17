Travis Etienne was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Jacksonville Jaguars have a game against the Baltimore Ravens at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday in Week 15. All of Etienne's stats can be found on this page.

Rep Travis Etienne and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

On the ground, Etienne has season stats of 219 rushes for 806 yards and nine TDs, picking up 3.7 yards per attempt. He also has 44 catches on 56 targets for 383 yards.

Keep an eye on Etienne's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Travis Etienne Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Ribs

There is one other running back on the injury report for the Jaguars this week: D'Ernest Johnson (LP/knee): 34 Rush Att; 102 Rush Yds; 0 Rush TDs 10 Rec; 140 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 15 Injury Reports

Jaguars vs. Ravens Game Info

Game Day: December 17, 2023

December 17, 2023 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Etienne 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 219 806 9 3.7 56 44 383 1

Etienne Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Colts 18 77 1 5 27 0 Week 2 Chiefs 12 40 0 2 2 0 Week 3 Texans 19 88 0 4 50 0 Week 4 Falcons 20 55 0 3 17 0 Week 5 @Bills 26 136 2 4 48 0 Week 6 Colts 18 55 2 3 28 0 Week 7 @Saints 14 53 2 3 24 0 Week 8 @Steelers 24 79 0 3 70 1 Week 10 49ers 9 35 0 2 9 0 Week 11 Titans 14 52 0 3 7 0 Week 12 @Texans 20 56 0 4 30 0 Week 13 Bengals 11 45 1 4 34 0 Week 14 @Browns 14 35 1 4 37 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.