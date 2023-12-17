Will Travis Etienne Play in Week 15? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Travis Etienne was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Jacksonville Jaguars have a game against the Baltimore Ravens at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday in Week 15. All of Etienne's stats can be found on this page.
Rep Travis Etienne and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
On the ground, Etienne has season stats of 219 rushes for 806 yards and nine TDs, picking up 3.7 yards per attempt. He also has 44 catches on 56 targets for 383 yards.
Keep an eye on Etienne's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Travis Etienne Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ribs
- There is one other running back on the injury report for the Jaguars this week:
- D'Ernest Johnson (LP/knee): 34 Rush Att; 102 Rush Yds; 0 Rush TDs 10 Rec; 140 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 15 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Keenan Allen
- Click Here for Jake Browning
- Click Here for Najee Harris
- Click Here for Equanimeous St. Brown
- Click Here for Will Mallory
Jaguars vs. Ravens Game Info
- Game Day: December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 8:20 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Etienne 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|219
|806
|9
|3.7
|56
|44
|383
|1
Etienne Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Colts
|18
|77
|1
|5
|27
|0
|Week 2
|Chiefs
|12
|40
|0
|2
|2
|0
|Week 3
|Texans
|19
|88
|0
|4
|50
|0
|Week 4
|Falcons
|20
|55
|0
|3
|17
|0
|Week 5
|@Bills
|26
|136
|2
|4
|48
|0
|Week 6
|Colts
|18
|55
|2
|3
|28
|0
|Week 7
|@Saints
|14
|53
|2
|3
|24
|0
|Week 8
|@Steelers
|24
|79
|0
|3
|70
|1
|Week 10
|49ers
|9
|35
|0
|2
|9
|0
|Week 11
|Titans
|14
|52
|0
|3
|7
|0
|Week 12
|@Texans
|20
|56
|0
|4
|30
|0
|Week 13
|Bengals
|11
|45
|1
|4
|34
|0
|Week 14
|@Browns
|14
|35
|1
|4
|37
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.