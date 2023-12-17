How to Watch the Kennesaw State vs. Belmont Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Belmont Bruins (6-3) aim to extend a four-game winning streak when visiting the Kennesaw State Owls (3-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at KSU Convocation Center.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to see our score picks!
Kennesaw State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw, Georgia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Kennesaw State vs. Belmont Scoring Comparison
- The Bruins score an average of 69.4 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 61.3 the Owls give up to opponents.
- Belmont has put together a 6-1 record in games it scores more than 61.3 points.
- Kennesaw State's record is 3-2 when it allows fewer than 69.4 points.
- The Owls put up 8.2 fewer points per game (54.4) than the Bruins allow (62.6).
- When Belmont gives up fewer than 54.4 points, it is 2-0.
- This season the Owls are shooting 35% from the field, 2.7% lower than the Bruins concede.
Kennesaw State Leaders
- Prencis Harden: 11.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.4 FG%
- Kyndall Golden: 3 PTS, 2.5 BLK, 40 FG%
- Carly Hooks: 10.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 27.6 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)
- Keyarah Berry: 9.7 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)
- Trynce Taylor: 6.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 51.4 FG%
Kennesaw State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|Chattanooga
|L 49-43
|KSU Convocation Center
|12/2/2023
|Coastal Georgia
|W 82-25
|KSU Convocation Center
|12/11/2023
|@ Mississippi State
|L 91-50
|Humphrey Coliseum
|12/17/2023
|Belmont
|-
|KSU Convocation Center
|12/20/2023
|San Diego State
|-
|Rubin Arena
|12/21/2023
|Providence
|-
|Rubin Arena
