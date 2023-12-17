The Belmont Bruins (6-3) aim to extend a four-game winning streak when visiting the Kennesaw State Owls (3-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at KSU Convocation Center.

Kennesaw State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw, Georgia

KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw, Georgia TV: ESPN+

Kennesaw State vs. Belmont Scoring Comparison

The Bruins score an average of 69.4 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 61.3 the Owls give up to opponents.

Belmont has put together a 6-1 record in games it scores more than 61.3 points.

Kennesaw State's record is 3-2 when it allows fewer than 69.4 points.

The Owls put up 8.2 fewer points per game (54.4) than the Bruins allow (62.6).

When Belmont gives up fewer than 54.4 points, it is 2-0.

This season the Owls are shooting 35% from the field, 2.7% lower than the Bruins concede.

Kennesaw State Leaders

Prencis Harden: 11.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.4 FG%

11.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.4 FG% Kyndall Golden: 3 PTS, 2.5 BLK, 40 FG%

3 PTS, 2.5 BLK, 40 FG% Carly Hooks: 10.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 27.6 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

10.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 27.6 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22) Keyarah Berry: 9.7 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)

9.7 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14) Trynce Taylor: 6.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 51.4 FG%

Kennesaw State Schedule