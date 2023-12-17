Sunday's game at KSU Convocation Center has the Belmont Bruins (6-3) squaring off against the Kennesaw State Owls (3-5) at 2:00 PM ET (on December 17). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 71-54 win, heavily favoring Belmont.

In their last time out, the Owls lost 91-50 to Mississippi State on Monday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Kennesaw State vs. Belmont Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw, Georgia

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Kennesaw State vs. Belmont Score Prediction

Prediction: Belmont 71, Kennesaw State 54

Other ASUN Predictions

Kennesaw State Schedule Analysis

On November 25, the Owls registered their best win of the season, a 57-43 victory over the Florida Atlantic Owls, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 248) in our computer rankings.

The Owls have three losses versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 19th-most in the country.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Kennesaw State 2023-24 Best Wins

57-43 at home over Florida Atlantic (No. 248) on November 25

Kennesaw State Leaders

Prencis Harden: 11.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.4 FG%

11.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.4 FG% Kyndall Golden: 3.0 PTS, 2.5 BLK, 40.0 FG%

3.0 PTS, 2.5 BLK, 40.0 FG% Carly Hooks: 10.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 27.6 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

10.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 27.6 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22) Keyarah Berry: 9.7 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)

9.7 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14) Trynce Taylor: 6.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 51.4 FG%

Kennesaw State Performance Insights

The Owls have a -55 scoring differential, falling short by 6.9 points per game. They're putting up 54.4 points per game to rank 328th in college basketball and are allowing 61.3 per contest to rank 131st in college basketball.

Offensively, the Owls have performed better at home this year, averaging 61.0 points per game, compared to 47.8 per game away from home.

Kennesaw State cedes 40.5 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 82.0 in away games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.