Jaguars vs. Ravens Sunday Night Football: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 15
The Baltimore Ravens (10-3) are 3-point favorites as they look to continue their three-game winning streak in a contest versus the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-5) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field. The contest's point total is listed at 42.5.
As the Ravens ready for this matchup against the Jaguars, check out their betting trends and insights. Before the Jaguars meet the Ravens, here are their recent betting insights and trends.
Jaguars vs. Ravens Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Baltimore Moneyline
|Jacksonville Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Ravens (-3)
|42.5
|-165
|+140
|FanDuel
|Ravens (-3.5)
|42.5
|-174
|+148
Jacksonville vs. Baltimore Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida
- TV Info: NBC
Jaguars vs. Ravens Betting Insights
- Jacksonville has beaten the spread eight times in 13 games.
- The Jaguars have won once ATS (1-2) as a 3-point underdog or greater this season.
- There have been seven Jacksonville games (out of 13) that went over the total this season.
- Baltimore has an 8-5-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Ravens are 6-5 as 3-point favorites or more.
- Six of Baltimore's 13 games with a set total have hit the over (46.2%).
Jaguars Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|Evan Engram
|-
|-
|-
|-
|50.5 (-115)
|-
|Zay Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|39.5 (-111)
|-
|Calvin Ridley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|50.5 (-115)
|-
|Trevor Lawrence
|227.5 (-115)
|1.5 (+160)
|15.5 (-115)
|-
|-
|-
|Travis Etienne
|-
|-
|55.5 (-118)
|-
|21.5 (-118)
|-
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
