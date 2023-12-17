How to Watch Jaguars vs. Ravens Sunday Night Football on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 15
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 2:57 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Baltimore Ravens (10-3) take a three-game winning streak into a meeting against the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-5) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field.
How to Watch Ravens vs. Jaguars
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida
- TV: NBC
Jaguars Insights
- The Jaguars average 7.2 more points per game (24.0) than the Ravens surrender (16.8).
- The Jaguars average 342.7 yards per game, 58.3 more yards than the 284.4 the Ravens allow.
- This season Jacksonville runs for 4.4 fewer yards per game (99.8) than Baltimore allows (104.2).
- This year the Jaguars have turned the ball over 22 times, three more than the Ravens' takeaways (19).
Jaguars Home Performance
- The Jaguars score 22.0 points per game at home (2.0 fewer than overall), and allow 23.3 at home (1.0 more than overall).
- The Jaguars accumulate fewer yards at home (313.4 per game) than they do overall (342.7), and give up more (367.0 per game) than overall (357.4).
- Jacksonville picks up fewer passing yards at home (222.3 per game) than it does overall (242.9), but it also givse up fewer at home (259.9 per game) than overall (265.2).
- At home, the Jaguars accumulate fewer rushing yards (91.1 per game) than overall (99.8). They also concede more rushing yards (107.1 per game) than overall (92.2).
- The Jaguars successfully convert fewer third downs at home (33.7%) than they do overall (37.5%) and allow opponents to convert on more third downs at home (43.3%) than overall (35.4%).
Jaguars Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|11/26/2023
|at Houston
|W 24-21
|CBS
|12/4/2023
|Cincinnati
|L 34-31
|ABC/ESPN
|12/10/2023
|at Cleveland
|L 31-27
|CBS
|12/17/2023
|Baltimore
|-
|NBC
|12/24/2023
|at Tampa Bay
|-
|CBS
|12/31/2023
|Carolina
|-
|CBS
|1/7/2024
|at Tennessee
|-
|-
