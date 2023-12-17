Entering their Sunday, December 17 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens (10-3) at TIAA Bank Field, which starts at 8:20 PM , the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-5) are monitoring 12 players on the injury report.

The Jaguars' last game finished in a 31-27 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

The Ravens beat the Los Angeles Rams 37-31 in their last game.

Jacksonville Jaguars Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Travis Etienne RB Ribs Limited Participation In Practice Trevor Lawrence QB Ankle Full Participation In Practice Jamal Agnew WR Shoulder Questionable D'Ernest Johnson RB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Ross Matiscik LS Back Questionable Walker Little OL Hamstring Questionable Tyson Campbell CB Quad Out Tre Herndon CB Concussion Questionable Andre Cisco S Groin Out Ezra Cleveland OL Knee Questionable Brenton Strange TE Foot Questionable Christian Braswell CB Hamstring Questionable

Baltimore Ravens Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Malik Harrison LB Groin Full Participation In Practice Roquan Smith LB Back Limited Participation In Practice Kyle Hamilton S Knee Questionable Malik Hamm OLB Ankle Questionable

Jaguars vs. Ravens Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida

TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida TV Info: NBC

Jaguars Season Insights

The Jaguars rank 12th with 342.7 total yards per contest on offense, and they rank 25th with 357.4 total yards given up per game on defense.

The Jaguars rank ninth in the NFL with 24.0 points per game on offense, and they rank 19th with 22.3 points given up per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

The Jaguars' defense has been bottom-five in pass defense this season, surrendering 265.2 passing yards per game, which ranks second-worst in the NFL. Offensively, they rank ninth with 242.9 passing yards per contest.

Jacksonville has been keeping opposing offenses in check on run defense, surrendering just 92.2 rushing yards per contest (fifth-best). On offense, it ranks 24th in the NFL by piling up 99.8 rushing yards per game.

At +2, the Jaguars have the 12th-ranked turnover margin in the NFL, with 24 forced turnovers (first in NFL) and 22 turnovers committed (26th in NFL).

Jaguars vs. Ravens Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Ravens (-3)

Ravens (-3) Moneyline: Ravens (-185), Jaguars (+150)

Ravens (-185), Jaguars (+150) Total: 41.5 points

