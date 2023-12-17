The Atlanta Falcons' (6-7) injury report has 11 players listed as they ready for their Sunday, December 17 matchup with the Carolina Panthers (1-12). The game begins at 1:00 PM at Bank of America Stadium.

The Falcons were beaten by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 29-25 in their last game.

The Panthers' last game was a 28-6 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Atlanta Falcons Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Nathan Landman LB Knee Questionable Kaleb McGary OT Knee Out Younghoe Koo K Illness Questionable Kentavius Street DL Pectoral Out David Onyemata DL Ankle Out Jake Matthews OT Knee Questionable Calais Campbell DL Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Jeff Okudah CB Ankle Full Participation In Practice Chris Lindstrom OG Ankle Questionable Drew Dalman OL Ankle Questionable LaCale London DL Knee Questionable

Carolina Panthers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Amare Barno OLB Illness Questionable Justin McCray OG Calf Out Yetur Gross-Matos OLB Knee Questionable DeShawn Williams DT Knee Limited Participation In Practice Marquis Haynes OLB Back Limited Participation In Practice Sam Franklin Jr. S Illness Questionable Xavier Woods S Illness Out Johnny Hekker P Shin Full Participation In Practice Brian Burns OLB Ankle Questionable Hayden Hurst TE Concussion Out Ian Thomas TE Ankle Out Tommy Tremble TE Hip Limited Participation In Practice Taylor Moton OT Knee Limited Participation In Practice D'Shawn Jamison CB Illness Questionable Jammie Robinson S Finger Questionable

Falcons vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina

Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina TV Info: FOX

Falcons Season Insights

Offensively, the Falcons rank 15th in the NFL with 336.7 yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank 10th in total defense (313.9 yards allowed per contest).

The Falcons are averaging 19.3 points per game on offense, which ranks them 24th in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, they rank 12th, allowing 20.7 points per game.

From an offensive standpoint, the Falcons rank 21st in the NFL with 204.5 passing yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank ninth in passing yards allowed per contest (203).

From an offensive standpoint, Atlanta ranks sixth in the NFL with 132.2 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, the defensive unit ranks 15th in rushing yards allowed per contest (110.9).

The Falcons own the 21st-ranked turnover margin in the NFL at -4, forcing 15 turnovers (22nd in NFL) while turning it over 19 times (17th in NFL).

Falcons vs. Panthers Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Falcons (-3)

Falcons (-3) Moneyline: Falcons (-160), Panthers (+130)

Falcons (-160), Panthers (+130) Total: 33 points

