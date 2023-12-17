Drake London vs. the Panthers' Defense: Week 15 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
In Week 15 action at Bank of America Stadium, the Atlanta Falcons' Drake London will be up against the Carolina Panthers defense and Sam Franklin Jr.. Continue reading for more stats and insights on this matchup for the Atlanta receivers versus the Panthers' pass defense.
Falcons vs. Panthers Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Bank of America Stadium
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Drake London Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Panthers
|89.4
|7.5
|37
|104
|7.18
Drake London vs. Sam Franklin Jr. Insights
Drake London & the Falcons' Offense
- Drake London's team-leading 745 yards as a receiver have come on 56 catches (out of 84 targets) with two touchdowns.
- In the air, Atlanta is 21st in passing yards in the NFL with 2,659, or 204.5 per game.
- The Falcons score just 19.3 points per game, 24th in the league.
- Atlanta is not throwing the ball very often compared to the rest of the league, ranking eighth in the NFL with 31.5 pass attempts per contest.
- In the red zone, the Falcons are not throwing the ball very often compared to the rest of the league, ranking ninth in the NFL with 43 total red-zone pass attempts (39.8% red-zone pass rate).
Sam Franklin Jr. & the Panthers' Defense
- Sam Franklin Jr. has a team-leading one interception to go along with 23 tackles and three passes defended.
- When it comes to stopping the pass, Carolina has been one of the top defenses in the league, ranking third in the NFL by giving up 175.4 passing yards per game. Meanwhile, it ranks seventh with 6.0 yards allowed per pass attempt.
- So far this year, the Panthers have had one of the bottom defenses in the league, ranking 31st in the NFL by surrendering 26.2 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank fourth in the NFL with 298.4 total yards allowed per contest.
- Carolina has given up more than 100 receiving yards to three players this season.
- The Panthers have allowed a touchdown pass to 14 players this season.
Drake London vs. Sam Franklin Jr. Advanced Stats
|Drake London
|Sam Franklin Jr.
|Rec. Targets
|84
|16
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|56
|3
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|13.3
|10
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|745
|23
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|62.1
|2.6
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|172
|0.0
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|12
|0.0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|2
|1
|Interceptions
