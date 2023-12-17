In the Week 15 tilt between the Atlanta Falcons and the Carolina Panthers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Drake London hit paydirt? Read on for odds and intel on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think London will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Drake London score a touchdown against the Panthers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a TD)

London's 745 yards receiving (62.1 per game) lead the Falcons. He has 56 receptions (on 84 targets) and two TDs.

London has reeled in two touchdown catches this year in 12 games, one apiece on two occasions.

Drake London Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Panthers 1 0 0 0 Week 2 Packers 8 6 67 1 Week 3 @Lions 6 2 31 0 Week 4 @Jaguars 7 3 28 1 Week 5 Texans 9 6 78 0 Week 6 Commanders 12 9 125 0 Week 7 @Buccaneers 7 6 54 0 Week 8 @Titans 7 5 55 0 Week 10 @Cardinals 4 3 36 0 Week 12 Saints 7 5 91 0 Week 13 @Jets 5 1 8 0 Week 14 Buccaneers 11 10 172 0

Rep Drake London with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.