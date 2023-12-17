Drake London has a difficult matchup when his Atlanta Falcons meet the Carolina Panthers in Week 15 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Panthers give up 175.4 passing yards per game, third-best in the NFL.

London's stat line this year reveals 56 catches for a team-high 745 yards and two scores. He puts up 62.1 yards receiving per game, and has been targeted 84 times.

London vs. the Panthers

London vs the Panthers (since 2021): 3 GP / 23 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 23 REC YPG / REC TD Three players have recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Carolina in the 2023 season.

The Panthers have allowed 14 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Two opposing players have hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Carolina on the season.

The 175.4 passing yards the Panthers give up per outing makes them the third-ranked pass defense in the NFL this season.

Opponents of the Panthers have scored 16 touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). The Panthers' defense is 11th in the league in that category.

Drake London Receiving Props vs. the Panthers

Receiving Yards: 49.5 (-115)

London Receiving Insights

London, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in six of 12 games this year.

London has been targeted on 84 of his team's 410 passing attempts this season (20.5% target share).

He is averaging 8.9 yards per target (27th in league play), picking up 745 yards on 84 passes thrown his way.

London has had a touchdown catch in two of 12 games this year. He reeled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

He has 8.3% of his team's 24 offensive touchdowns this season (two).

With 12 red zone targets, London has been on the receiving end of 27.9% of his team's 43 red zone pass attempts.

London's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Buccaneers 12/10/2023 Week 14 11 TAR / 10 REC / 172 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 12/3/2023 Week 13 5 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 11/26/2023 Week 12 7 TAR / 5 REC / 91 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 11/12/2023 Week 10 4 TAR / 3 REC / 36 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 10/29/2023 Week 8 7 TAR / 5 REC / 55 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

