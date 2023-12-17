Jacksonville Jaguars running back D'Ernest Johnson will face the Baltimore Ravens and their 12th-ranked run defense in Week 15, with kickoff at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday.

Johnson has rushed for 102 yards (8.5 ypg) on 34 carries so far this year. Johnson has also made an impact as a receiver, grabbing 10 balls for 140 yards (11.7 ypg).

Johnson vs. the Ravens

Johnson vs the Ravens (since 2021): 3 GP / 7.3 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

3 GP / 7.3 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Ravens have given up 100 or more yards on the ground to three opposing rushers during the 2023 season.

Four opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Baltimore this year.

The Ravens have not given up more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this season.

The run defense of the Ravens is giving up 104.2 yards per game on the ground this year, which ranks 12th in the NFL.

The Ravens' defense ranks first in the league with four rushing TDs conceded so far this season.

D'Ernest Johnson Rushing Props vs. the Ravens

Rushing Yards: 11.5 (-118)

Johnson Rushing Insights

Johnson has not hit the over on his rushing yards totals in his two opportunities this season.

The Jaguars pass on 56.1% of their plays and run on 43.9%. They are ninth in NFL action in points scored.

He has carried the ball in 34 of his team's 365 total rushing attempts this season (9.3%).

Johnson has not found paydirt on the ground this season in 11 games.

He has three red zone rushing carries (5.4% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

D'Ernest Johnson Receiving Props vs the Ravens

Receiving Yards: 5.5 (-125)

Johnson Receiving Insights

Johnson has received 2.6% of his team's 466 passing attempts this season (12 targets).

He has averaged 11.7 yards per target (140 yards on 12 targets).

Having played 11 games this year, Johnson has not tallied a TD reception.

Johnson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Browns 12/10/2023 Week 14 3 ATT / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 12/4/2023 Week 13 5 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 11/26/2023 Week 12 7 ATT / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 42 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 11/19/2023 Week 11 7 ATT / 20 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 11/12/2023 Week 10 3 ATT / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs

