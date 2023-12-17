When Bijan Robinson hits the gridiron for the Atlanta Falcons in their Week 15 matchup versus the Carolina Panthers (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he hit paydirt? Prior to making any bets, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will Bijan Robinson score a touchdown against the Panthers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +120 (Bet $10 to win $12.00 if he scores a TD)

Robinson's team-high 790 rushing yards (60.8 per game) have come on 169 carries, with four touchdowns.

Robinson has also made an impact in the passing game, grabbing 40 passes for 320 yards (24.6 per game) and three touchdowns.

Robinson has scored a rushing TD in four games (of 13 games played).

He has three games with a touchdown catch this season (out of 13 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

Bijan Robinson Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Panthers 10 56 0 6 27 1 Week 2 Packers 19 124 0 4 48 0 Week 3 @Lions 10 33 0 4 27 0 Week 4 @Jaguars 14 105 0 5 32 0 Week 5 Texans 14 46 0 2 12 1 Week 6 Commanders 13 37 0 5 43 0 Week 7 @Buccaneers 1 3 0 0 0 0 Week 8 @Titans 11 62 1 0 0 0 Week 9 Vikings 11 51 0 2 8 0 Week 10 @Cardinals 22 95 1 1 11 0 Week 12 Saints 16 91 1 3 32 1 Week 13 @Jets 18 53 0 3 26 0 Week 14 Buccaneers 10 34 1 5 54 0

