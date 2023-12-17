There are six games featuring an ASUN team on Sunday in college basketball action.

ASUN Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV
Belmont Bruins at Kennesaw State Owls 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
Queens (NC) Royals at Radford Highlanders 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
Lipscomb Bisons at Vanderbilt Commodores 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17 SEC Network +
Morgan State Bears at Stetson Hatters 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
Jacksonville Dolphins at Mercer Bears 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
Eastern Kentucky Colonels at Chattanooga Mocs 6:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

