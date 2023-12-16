Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Whitfield County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Whitfield County, Georgia today? We've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Whitfield County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ridgeland High School at Southeast Whitfield High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Dalton, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.