The Tampa Bay Lightning, including Steven Stamkos, are in action Saturday against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET. Thinking about a bet on Stamkos? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Steven Stamkos vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -250)

0.5 points (Over odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -118)

Stamkos Season Stats Insights

In 28 games this season, Stamkos has averaged 16:35 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -12.

Stamkos has scored a goal in a game 10 times this year over 28 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Stamkos has a point in 19 games this season (out of 28), including multiple points eight times.

Stamkos has posted an assist in a game 15 times this season in 28 games played, including multiple assists once.

Stamkos has an implied probability of 71.4% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Stamkos has an implied probability of 54.1% of going over his assist prop bet.

Stamkos Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames are 28th in goals allowed, conceding 103 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 26th-ranked goal differential (-14).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 28 Games 2 30 Points 3 14 Goals 2 16 Assists 1

