Can we count on Steven Stamkos scoring a goal when the Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Calgary Flames at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +140 (Bet $10 to win $14.00 if he scores a goal)

Stamkos stats and insights

  • Stamkos has scored in 10 of 28 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
  • He has not played against the Flames yet this season.
  • Stamkos has picked up five goals and 11 assists on the power play.
  • Stamkos averages 2.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.6%.

Flames defensive stats

  • The Flames have given up 103 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 28th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/14/2023 Oilers 4 4 0 14:59 Away W 7-4
12/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 18:00 Away L 4-1
12/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 18:26 Away L 5-1
12/6/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 19:24 Home W 3-1
12/4/2023 Stars 1 0 1 18:24 Home W 4-0
12/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 21:21 Away L 8-1
11/30/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 20:22 Home L 4-2
11/28/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 20:17 Away L 3-1
11/27/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 15:57 Away L 4-1
11/24/2023 Hurricanes 2 1 1 18:05 Away W 8-2

Lightning vs. Flames game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

