On Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Lightning match up against the Calgary Flames. Is Nicholas Paul going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Nicholas Paul score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Paul stats and insights

  • Paul has scored in seven of 31 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
  • He has not played against the Flames yet this season.
  • He has five goals on the power play, and also two assists.
  • He takes 1.9 shots per game, and converts 15.0% of them.

Flames defensive stats

  • On defense, the Flames are allowing 103 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 28th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Flames have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.3 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Paul recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/14/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 20:57 Away W 7-4
12/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 18:24 Away L 4-1
12/9/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 22:07 Away W 4-3 OT
12/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 20:10 Away L 5-1
12/6/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:47 Home W 3-1
12/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 17:16 Home W 4-0
12/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 16:39 Away L 8-1
11/30/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:44 Home L 4-2
11/28/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 16:54 Away L 3-1
11/27/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:12 Away L 4-1

Lightning vs. Flames game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

