Want to know how to watch high school basketball matchups in Mitchell County, Georgia today? We have you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Mitchell County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Westwood Schools at LaGrange Academy

Game Time: 6:15 PM ET on December 16

6:15 PM ET on December 16 Location: Lagrange, GA

Lagrange, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Pelham High School at Turner County High School