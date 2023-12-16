The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (3-8) face the Mercer Bears (3-6) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Hawkins Arena. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Mercer vs. FGCU Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia

Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Mercer Stats Insights

The Bears are shooting 42.9% from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points lower than the 45.7% the Eagles allow to opponents.

Mercer is 3-0 when it shoots better than 45.7% from the field.

The Bears are the 332nd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Eagles rank 255th.

The Bears score 9.9 fewer points per game (64.9) than the Eagles allow (74.8).

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Mercer Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Mercer scored 72.5 points per game at home last season. In road games, it averaged 66.9 points per contest.

The Bears surrendered 65 points per game last year in home games, which was 5.9 fewer points than they allowed on the road (70.9).

When it comes to total threes made, Mercer fared better when playing at home last season, averaging 6.4 per game, compared to 5.9 in road games. Meanwhile, it posted a 33.2% three-point percentage in home games and a 35% mark when playing on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mercer Upcoming Schedule