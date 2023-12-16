Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Long County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 5:34 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Long County, Georgia today, we've got the information here.
Long County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Claxton High School at Long County High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Ludowici, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
