If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Long County, Georgia today, we've got the information here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Long County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Claxton High School at Long County High School

  • Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 16
  • Location: Ludowici, GA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.