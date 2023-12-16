Having dropped four in a row, the Calgary Flames welcome in the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday, beginning at 10:00 PM ET.

You can tune in to BSSUN and ESPN+ to watch as the Lightning and the Flames hit the ice.

Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+

BSSUN and ESPN+

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta

Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta

Lightning vs Flames Additional Info

Lightning Stats & Trends

The Lightning have given up 110 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 30th in NHL play in goals against.

The Lightning's 103 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the fourth-best scoring team in the league.

Over the last 10 contests, the Lightning are 4-6-0 (70.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Lightning have given up 3.2 goals per game (32 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 25 goals over that time.

Lightning Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nikita Kucherov 30 20 30 50 41 25 0% Brayden Point 31 13 20 33 11 10 44.1% Steven Stamkos 28 14 16 30 16 5 50% Brandon Hagel 31 10 17 27 18 11 51.4% Victor Hedman 29 5 22 27 22 5 -

Flames Stats & Trends

The Flames have allowed 103 total goals this season (3.4 per game), 28th in the league.

The Flames have 89 goals this season (3.0 per game), 19th in the NHL.

In their last 10 games, the Flames are 3-5-2 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Flames have given up 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.8 goals per game (28 total) during that stretch.

