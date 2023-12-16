Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Liberty County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Liberty County, Georgia. To learn how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Liberty County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Glynn Academy at Bradwell Institute
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Hinesville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
First Preparatory Christian Academy at Savannah Christian Preparatory School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Savannah, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
