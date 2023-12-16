The Kennesaw State Owls (7-3) are favored (-5.5) to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Presbyterian Blue Hose (7-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Templeton Physical Education Center. The contest airs on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 158.5.

Kennesaw State vs. Presbyterian Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kennesaw State -5.5 158.5

Kennesaw State Betting Records & Stats

Kennesaw State and its opponents have combined to score more than 158.5 points in six of eight games this season.

The average point total in Kennesaw State's contests this year is 162.5, four more than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Owls have compiled a 5-3-0 record against the spread.

Kennesaw State has been listed as the favorite four times this season and has won all of those games.

The Owls have not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -225.

The implied probability of a win from Kennesaw State, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.

Kennesaw State vs. Presbyterian Over/Under Stats

Games Over 158.5 % of Games Over 158.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kennesaw State 6 75% 85.5 164.7 77 145.7 157 Presbyterian 1 11.1% 79.2 164.7 68.7 145.7 140.7

Additional Kennesaw State Insights & Trends

The Owls record 85.5 points per game, 16.8 more points than the 68.7 the Blue Hose give up.

Kennesaw State has a 5-2 record against the spread and a 7-2 record overall when putting up more than 68.7 points.

Kennesaw State vs. Presbyterian Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kennesaw State 5-3-0 0-0 7-1-0 Presbyterian 5-4-0 1-0 5-4-0

Kennesaw State vs. Presbyterian Home/Away Splits

Kennesaw State Presbyterian 4-0 Home Record 3-2 1-3 Away Record 3-1 2-0-0 Home ATS Record 1-2-0 2-2-0 Away ATS Record 4-0-0 90.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 84.8 79.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.8 1-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-2-0 4-0-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-2-0

