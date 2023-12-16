Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Henry County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 3:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream games in Henry County, Georgia today, we've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Henry County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
B.E.S.T. Academy at Woodland High School - Stockbridge
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Stockbridge, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
New Creation Christian Academy at Cherokee Christian Schools
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Woodstock, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stockbridge High School at Locust Grove High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Locust Grove, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eagle's Landing Christian Academy at Monroe Area High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Monroe, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
