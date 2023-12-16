The Atlanta Hawks (10-14) have five players currently listed on the injury report as they ready to square off against the Cleveland Cavaliers (13-12) on Saturday, December 16 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, with the opening tip at 7:30 PM ET.

The Hawks enter this game following a 125-104 victory against the Raptors on Friday. Trae Young scored a team-leading 38 points for the Hawks in the win.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG De'Andre Hunter SF Out Quadricep 14.8 4.2 1.3 Jalen Johnson SF Out Wrist 14.1 7.3 2.4 Mouhamed Gueye PF Out Back 0.0 0.0 0.0 Kobe Bufkin SG Out Thumb 0.5 1.0 0.0 AJ Griffin SF Out Personal 2.5 1.0 0.3

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Cavaliers Injuries: Evan Mobley: Out (Knee), Darius Garland: Out (Jaw), Ricky Rubio: Out (Personal), Ty Jerome: Out (Ankle)

Hawks vs. Cavaliers Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: NBA TV, BSOH, and BSSE

NBA TV, BSOH, and BSSE

Hawks vs. Cavaliers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Cavaliers -2.5 240.5

