The Atlanta Hawks (10-14) will lean on Trae Young (eighth in NBA, 27.7 points per game) to help them beat Donovan Mitchell (ninth in league, 27.6) and the Cleveland Cavaliers (13-12) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, at 7:30 PM ET on NBA TV, BSOH, and BSSE.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Hawks vs. Cavaliers matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Hawks vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSOH, and BSSE

NBA TV, BSOH, and BSSE Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Hawks vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Hawks vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hawks vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Cavaliers score 110.5 points per game (25th in the NBA) and give up 110.9 (eighth in the league) for a -11 scoring differential overall.

The Hawks score 122.6 points per game (third in NBA) and allow 122.5 (28th in league) for a +2 scoring differential overall.

The two teams average 233.1 points per game combined, 7.4 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

These teams surrender 233.4 points per game combined, 7.1 points fewer than this matchup's total.

Cleveland has covered 12 times in 25 games with a spread this season.

Atlanta has put together a 6-18-0 ATS record so far this season.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Hawks Player Props

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Trae Young 30.5 -110 27.7

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Trae Young or another Hawks player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for BetMGM using our link today!

Hawks and Cavaliers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Hawks +12500 +5000 - Cavaliers +3500 +1300 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.