High school basketball is on the schedule today in Haralson County, Georgia, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Haralson County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Haralson County High School at Cedartown High School

Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on December 16

2:30 PM ET on December 16 Location: Cedartown, GA

Cedartown, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Trion High School at Bremen High School