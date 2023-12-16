The Georgia Bulldogs (5-3) will play the High Point Panthers (6-3) at 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This contest is available on SEC Network.

Georgia vs. High Point Game Information

Georgia Players to Watch

  • Noah Thomasson: 12.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Silas Demary Jr.: 8.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jabri Abdur-Rahim: 13.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • RJ Melendez: 9.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Justin Hill: 8.8 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

High Point Players to Watch

Georgia vs. High Point Stat Comparison

Georgia Rank Georgia AVG High Point AVG High Point Rank
246th 71.6 Points Scored 89.8 10th
175th 70.9 Points Allowed 74.7 259th
186th 33.1 Rebounds 40.7 9th
272nd 7.9 Off. Rebounds 12.2 26th
148th 7.8 3pt Made 10.1 19th
311th 10.9 Assists 13.6 161st
157th 11.5 Turnovers 10.7 95th

