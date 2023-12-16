The Georgia Bulldogs (5-3) will play the High Point Panthers (6-3) at 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This contest is available on SEC Network.

Georgia vs. High Point Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 16

Saturday, December 16 Game Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: SEC Network

Georgia Players to Watch

Noah Thomasson: 12.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Silas Demary Jr.: 8.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Jabri Abdur-Rahim: 13.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK RJ Melendez: 9.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Justin Hill: 8.8 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

High Point Players to Watch

Georgia vs. High Point Stat Comparison

Georgia Rank Georgia AVG High Point AVG High Point Rank 246th 71.6 Points Scored 89.8 10th 175th 70.9 Points Allowed 74.7 259th 186th 33.1 Rebounds 40.7 9th 272nd 7.9 Off. Rebounds 12.2 26th 148th 7.8 3pt Made 10.1 19th 311th 10.9 Assists 13.6 161st 157th 11.5 Turnovers 10.7 95th

